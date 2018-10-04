SC refuses to interfere in 7 Rohingyas' deportation to Myanmar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere in the deportation of the seven Rohingyas, lodged in the Silchar Detention center in Assam, to Myanmar.

During hearing of the plea, which was filed on Wednesday, the Central Government told the top court that Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and have agreed to take them back.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had filed an application in an ongoing case pertaining to deportation of nearly 40,000 Rohingyas. The main case was filed by two Rohingya immigrants - Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir.

Bhushan, in his application, sought urgent hearing in view of the deportation of seven Rohingyas from Assam. The plea sought a restraint on the Centre's decision to deport them to Myanmar. The main case is still pending before the apex court, in which the petitioners have claimed that they took refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence, and bloodshed against the community in that country.