SC refuses to interfere in Hotel Taj Mansingh's auction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere in the auction of the Delhi's Taj Mansingh Hotel by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) had approached the apex court seeking a stay on the auction.

However, the top court said that it will not interfere in the NDMC procedure for the auction of the property.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea by the Tata Group-owned IHCL which challenged the tender procedure of the proposed auction of the iconic hotel.

The property, owned by the NDMC, was given to IHCL on a lease of 33 years, following which IHCL was running the property on several temporary extensions. Earlier, the IHCL had filed an appeal with a divisional bench of the Delhi High Court challenging the public auction of the hotel.