SC refuses to interfere in journalist Upendra Rai's arrest

[India], May 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere in the arrest of senior journalist Upendra Rai by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in dubious financial transactions of over Rs 100 crores. The court deferred the case.

Rai, who was arrested on Thursday, had approached the apex court against his arrest.

The CBI had registered a case against Rai, a former CEO and editor-in-chief of Tehalka and Sahara Media, on allegations of giving false information to get access to sensitive areas of national importance such as airports.

The probe agency also registered a case against Prasun Roy, CSO of Air One Aviation Private Limited, the company and unknown public servants for helping Rai in getting Aerodrome Entry Pass (AEP) for all airports across the country. (ANI)