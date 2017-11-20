SC refuses to interfere in 'Padmavati' row

[India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere in the matter regarding the release of upcoming film 'Padmavati.'

The apex court, while hearing a plea filed by a lawyer, stated, "We cannot interfere with the CBFC's work."

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances.

The movie was scheduled to release on December 1.

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had not received a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The new release date of Padmavati is yet to be announced. On November 10 also, the Supreme Court had rejected another petition filed against the release of the movie. The film has been embroiled in a spate of controversies ever since its inception. The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. (ANI)