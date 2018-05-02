SC refuses to interfere in rituals of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

[India] May 02 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the rituals followed in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh.

A division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice N. V Ramanna, passed the interim order.

The Court has however ordered inspection of the temple in January next year.

A body of intellectuals, Ujjaini Vidwat Parishad, started the debate over the Shivling saying it has shrunk due to excessive 'bhaang shingar' (offering of bhaang) and 'panchamrit' (milk, curd, honey, sugar and ghee).

Therefore, the court today quantified the same and approved the norms that were made by the expert committee. Earlier the Apex court had formed a committee of experts that visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain recently. The committee has recommended restricting certain offerings by devotees to save the Shivling. After the approval of these norms, it has been decided that only RO water will be used for Jalabhishek. (ANI)