SC refuses to pass further order on attacks on Kashmiris

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass further orders in the case concerning apprehensions of attacks on Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The top court today took note of the central government's submission that no incident against any Kashmiri students has taken place since its February 22 order directing all states to take strict action against violence after February 14 attack.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also asked the Centre and 10 states to file a reply in seven days on the plea filed against the attack on Kashmiri students.

There have been reports of persecution of Kashmiri students and others in different parts of the country following the Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Pakistan based and backed Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)