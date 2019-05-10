SC refuses to regularise 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in Bihar

[India], May 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court (SC) refused to regularise at least 3.5 lakh contractual teachers in Bihar on Friday.

The SC set aside Patna High Court's order that had ruled 'equal pay for equal work' for nearly 3.5 lakh contractual teachers working at the government schools in Bihar.This comes in response to Bihar government's plea challenging Patna High Court's order, which had ruled that contractual teachers in government schools were entitled to salary on a par with regular permanent teachers working in various government schools in Bihar.

However, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had filed a petition in the apex court against the High Court's decision.Around 3.5 lakh teachers, who were hired on consolidated pay, demanded equal pay for work, stating that they should also be given all the benefits similar to the regular teachers as they had the same educational qualifications. (ANI)