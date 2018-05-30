SC refuses to stay announcement of CLAT results

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday has refused to stay the announcement of results for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.

The apex court's vacation bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Naveen Sinha, was hearing six pleas, filed by the candidates who had appeared for the CLAT, seeking direction to quash the May 13 examination and hold it afresh.

Last week, the petitioners had moved to the top court saying that the CLAT aspirants reportedly faced various technical problems during the online examination, coupled with lack of proper guidance from staff members and sub-standard infrastructure at the examination centres.

They claimed that the candidates who came from different states to attend the online at almost 200 online examination centres were not being provided proper electronic and online infrastructure during the exam. The top court had on May 25 set up a two-member committee to redress the complaints of law candidates who appeared CLAT this year. On May 24, the apex court had asked the National University of Advanced Legal Studies to bring certain measures or solutions to resolve the ongoing issue. (ANI)