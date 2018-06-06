SC refuses to stay CLAT 2018 counselling

[India], June 6 (ANI)The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the counselling of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018.

The apex court's vacation bench, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it would hear the matter again on Monday.

This comes after the Supreme Court last week refused to stay the announcement of results for CLAT 2018, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in 19 NLUs.

It was hearing six pleas, filed by the candidates who had appeared for the CLAT, seeking direction to quash the May 13 examination and hold it afresh.

CLAT 2018 result was announced on May 31, 2018. This year, it was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi on May 13. Last month, the petitioners had moved to the top court saying that the CLAT aspirants reportedly faced various technical problems during the online examination, coupled with lack of proper guidance from staff members and sub-standard infrastructure at the examination centres. They claimed that the candidates who came from different states to attend the test at almost 200 online examination centres were not provided proper electronic and online infrastructure during the exam. After looking into the matter, the Supreme Court had earlier directed NUALS to look into the matter and address the grievances submitted by the students. Now, that the result has been announced, NLUs will begin the counselling and seat allotment process. (ANI)