SC refuses to stay proceedings pending against Tarun Tejpal

[India], Apr 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay proceedings pending against former Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, in connection with a rape case.

The top court said the matter would be taken up for further hearing after two weeks.

The court was hearing Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of rape and other charges levelled against him.

Earlier, Bombay High Court had reserved order on the plea.

Tejpal has been farmed under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In September 2017, a Goa court charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. The case dates back to 2013, when Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa. He was also charged with rape and was arrested in November 2013. He was let off on a bail after six months of imprisonment. (ANI)