SC refuses to stay release of 'An Insignificant Man'

[India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the release of a documentary movie 'An Insignificant Man' based on the life of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The petition was dismissed by the apex court stating, "Freedom of speech and expression is sacrosanct and should not be ordinarily interfered with. Any film or drama or novel is creation of artist."

The petitioner, Nachiketa, claimed that an original electronic media footage was being incorporated in the film that portrayed Kejriwal as victim.

He also demanded the removal of the footage from the movie. The petitioner Nachiketa Walhelkar is the person who allegedly threw ink on Kejriwal in 2013. Directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vina Shukla, 'An Insignificant Man' is a non-fiction political thriller that chronicles the spectacular rise of Arvind Kejriwal from a social activist to a polarising politician. The documentary will hit the silver screen tomorrow. (ANI)