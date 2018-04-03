SC refuses to stay ST/SC Act order

[India] April 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act.

The court was hearing Central Government's review petition on Schedule Castes and the Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The apex court also asked all parties to submit detailed replies within two days. The matter will be heard after 10 days.

On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the DSP to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent.

The court also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority. A nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the apex court's ruling that allegedly diluted the act. At least nine people have been killed across the country due to violent protests which marred the Bharat Bandh. (ANI)