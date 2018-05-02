SC refuses urgent hearing of Swamy's plea in Ayodhya case

[India], May 02 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give an urgent hearing to a mentioning by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, seeking a direction to perform puja at the disputed site at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Swamy mentioned the matter before a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, who told the former, "Come to the apex court in July, we will see what can we do."

It was not the first time that Swamy had pleaded the SC for a direction to allow him to do puja at the disputed site.

Last week, the BJP leader sought an urgent listing of his plea for the enforcement of fundamental right to worship at the site, which was rejected by the apex court. The top court is hearing a total of 14 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits. They challenge the Allahabad High Court verdict that mandated a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre site. The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old point of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims. The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2,000 people were killed and left hundreds injured. (ANI)