SC rejects TN govt's plea seeking release of 63-tmc water into Cauvery River

[India], Nov. 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court refused to entertain Tamil Nadu's application on Tuesday seeking directions for Karnataka government to release 63-thousand million cubic (TMC) of water into Cauvery River.

Earlier, the top court directed the Siddaramaiah-led government to release 2,000 cusecs of water into the River, which also flows through Tamil Nadu.

It also dismissed a plea seeking compensation from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments for the loss of property during the Cauvery water related dispute between both the states.

The two states have been in a tug of war over the River water for several decades. Despite the apex court's orders and directions of Cauvery River Authority, Karnataka, till now, has refused to release water, citing lack of resources of the same in the state for farming and drinking. (ANI)