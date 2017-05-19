SC reserves its order in UP teacher appointment case

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order in Uttar Pradesh teacher appointment case.

The apex court asked the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) to file an affidavit by Monday in connection with the issue.

The apex court asked the NCTE to make it clear in its affidavit the meaning of weightage given to these teachers.

"The matter was related to the 99,000 assistant teachers of Uttar Pradesh primary school (class 1 to 5 and class 6 to 8 category) who were selected on the basis of merit list. In this matter the apex court ordered the NCTE file an affidavit to clarify the meaning of weightage," U.P. government Advocate Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

"Following the affidavit it will be cleared whether the recruitment would be made on the basis of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) merit or not. We told the apex court that weightage system is not mandatory for government to accept," he added.(ANI)