SC reserves order in medical college bribery scam

[India], November 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday reserved order in connection with a plea seeking SIT probe into an alleged Medical Council of India (MCI) bribery case.

Order in the regard will now be pronounced on Friday, December 1.

The plea was filed by Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Judicial Reforms (CJAR).

The case pertains to medical college bribery scam against I. M. Quddusi (retired Orissa High Court judge) who was arrested among others, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Quddusi allegedly used his influence to help Uttar Pradesh-based Prasad Education Trust in "settling" a matter involving their plea to set up medical colleges. The Trust owned one of the 46 medical colleges barred by the Central government from admitting students. The accused were subsequently granted bail, but the same was not challenged by the CBI. Following granting of the bail, CJAR filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of an SIT to investigate the allegations, with a retired judge monitoring the same. (ANI)