SC revokes ban on sale of Saridon

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court has temporarily revoked the ban imposed on the sale of Saridon, an analgesic for headaches.

Saridon was one among 328 drugs, which were banned by the Central government recently. These were Fixed Dose Combinations (FDCs) which were banned by the Centre to stop irrational use.

A bench of Justice Rohinton Nariman and Justice Indu Malhotra temporarily allowed the sale of Saridon, and two other drugs after the drug makers challenged recent notification issued by the Centre prohibiting the manufacture and sale of 328 FDCs.

On September 7, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued a notification prohibiting the manufacture and sale of FDCs, which has a fixed dose combination of two or more compounds. (ANI)