SC ruling in Justice Loya death case 'exposed' Congress: Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister also accused the Congress party of attempting to create a negative environment against the ruling government.





"The verdict in Judge Loya case has exposed the Congress Party once again. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the people of the country," Adityanath said.





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra also echoed similar sentiments and said that the people politicising the judiciary for their ulterior motives stand exposed.





Meanwhile, Congress leader Salman Khurshid termed the decision of the apex court disappointing.





"Many-many people would be deeply disappointed but this is the Supreme Court and if Supreme Court takes a view we have to accept it and respect it," Khurshid said.





Earlier in the day, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into Justice Loya's death case.





The Supreme Court in its verdict said that statement of the lower judges, who accompanied Justice Loya during his death cannot be doubted.





Justice Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at the time of his death.