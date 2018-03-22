SC ruling on SC/ST Act: BJP ally LJP demands review petition

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Thursday demanded that the Centre should file a review petition against the recent Supreme Court order that diluted the provisions for immediate arrest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 (SC/ST Act).

LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan said at a press conference, "The Supreme Court's judgement in this matter has caused rage and distress among the public. The government should file a review petition in the court against the judgement."

The Minister for food and consumer affairs stressed, "Despite being a minister, I am demanding the government should file a review petition." "This will end the legal rights of the poor, so it is important to strengthen this law. Dalit Sena will also file a review petition," party leader Chirag Paswan said, and added that LJP too would file review petition by next week. The Congress had presented a similar demand in the Parliament on Wednesday, after party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "The SC/ST Act is the most important instrument to prevent atrocities on Dalits and adivasis. A complicit Modi government failed to defend it in the Supreme Court. The PM must not abdicate his duty in favour of the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP/RSS." On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the DSP to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid false implication of an innocent. The court also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority. (ANI)