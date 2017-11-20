SC seeks CBI's reply in Bansal family suicide case

[India], Nov.20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) response within two weeks in connection with senior bureaucrat B.K. Bansal and his family's suicide case.

Bansal, who committed suicide along with his 31-year-old son in September last year, had in his alleged suicide note accused some CBI officials of torturing and harassing his family.

While hearing the plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the controversial suicide case, the apex court also observed that "there must be some reasons behind their suicide."

In July, Bansal was arrested by the CBI on charges of corruption. Hours after he was produced in court, his wife and daughter were found hanging in two separate rooms at their residence. The top court today also asked the CBI to file their reply in two weeks on why Bansal's wife and daughter committed suicide after the agency raided their residence. Bansal had named several persons for making his family's life "hell" which include CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sanjeev Gautam, Superintendent of Police Amrita Kaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rekha Sangwan and Investigating Officer Harnam Singh, apart from an unnamed head constable. The apex court earlier in November issued notices to the Centre and the CBI on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a SIT probe into the suicide case.(ANI)