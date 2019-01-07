SC seeks Centre, EC's response over increase in tallying of VVPATs

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over a plea seeking to increase the tallying of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).

A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a petition which sought court's direction for increasing the verification of VVPAT with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes.

The petitioner wants an increase of the tally from current 10 per cent to 30 per cent for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in December last year, the apex court dismissed a petition filed by the Congress party seeking directions to the ECI to count and cross verify at least 25 per cent of voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) with votes cast with EVM. The apex court had said that it finds no merit in Congress' plea(ANI)