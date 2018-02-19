  1. Sify.com
  4. SC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking 'more right' to EC

Last Updated: Mon, Feb 19, 2018 15:48 hrs

[India], Feb. 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed reply from the Central government and the Election Commission in connection with a plea seeking to give more rights to the poll panel.

The plea was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, was hearing the plea.

Upadhyay's plea also sought a direction from the Supreme Court for making the process for the removal of three Election Commissioners (ECs), equal. (ANI)



