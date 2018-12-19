SC seeks Centre's reply on suggestions to tackle man-animal conflict

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court sought the stand of the central government on a plea seeking to tackle situations arising out of man-animal conflicts in and around reserves and forests.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the government to respond to some of the suggestions made by petitioner Abir Phukan for saving tiger, elephants and leopards.

Phukan, an advocate himself, sought the establishment of a committee to examine unregulated activities in forests and tiger reserves.

The plea pointed out some incidents of man-animal conflicts including one when a leopard which had killed a man was burnt to death by a mob in Sariska, and another incident when a sloth bear, which killed three men, was shot dead. Phukan also sought to ensure that forest departments of all states having tiger reserves engage competent staff who are adequately trained and equipped with the latest technology to deal with such situations. The petition alleged that there was an unholy nexus of miners and quarry owners with forest and other government officials which have resulted in disregarding all justifiable norms of sustainable development. (ANI)