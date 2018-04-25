SC seeks details of Amrapali's co-developer

[India] April 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought full details of Amrapali builders' co-developer.

Amrapali's Sapphire 1, 2 and Leisure Park are in doldrums as the developer was not interested to complete the projects.

On February 23, Amrapali builders told the apex court that 13 co-developers have come forward and are willing to collaborate with Amrapali's unfinished projects.

While hearing the matter, today the apex court wanted to know which company would be completing Amrapali's Sapphire 1, 2 and Leisure Park projects.

Appearing on the behalf of Amrapali, senior top court lawyer Ranjeet Kumar said that Galaxy has shown a keen interest in some of the Amrapali projects. The court then asked Amrapali to file a detailed report on Galaxy's balance sheet, its Directors' profiles and the audit report by tomorrow. The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on May 02. (ANI)