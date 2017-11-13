SC seeks expeditious action to tackle smog

[India], Nov. 13 (ANI): In wake of the prevailing smog situation in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court on Monday sought expeditious action to tackle the worsening air quality.

The apex court further observed that it was an emergency-like situation in the region.

Hearing a plea seeking to curb rising pollution levels, the top court also sought responses from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments.

This decision by the apex court comes after air quality in the national capital continued to remain toxic with pollution level remaining in the 'hazardous' category.

Dense toxic smog has engulfed Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India, forcing authorities to take up effective measures. Earlier in the day, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said the state government would be re-filing the proposal before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding exemption to two wheelers and women from the odd-even rule. The odd-even rule was slated to be rolled out from November 13 to November 17 in an attempt to reduce pollution in Delhi, however the proposed move was dropped on November 11. (ANI)