SC seeks reply from Maharashtra government, MCI on 10 pc quota

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from Maharashtra government and the Medical Council of India (MCI) on a plea seeking a direction to the state government not to implement the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section (EWS) general category students in the post-graduate medical admissions.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose has posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The petition, filed by Janhit Abhiyan, had come up before a vacation bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Surya Kant. Last week, the bench deferred the matter till March 27.

In February, Maharashtra government had issued a notification after the state Cabinet approved the Centre's decision to implement 10 per cent reservation to EWS students among the general category in government jobs and educational institutions across the state. The Parliament had passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward in the general category in government jobs and academic institutions. (ANI)