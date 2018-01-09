SC seeks states' response over guidelines for school children's safety

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked all states and union territories to file a response by January 19 on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children across the country.

The Apex Court has fixed January 23 to be the next date of hearing.

Till now, three states -- Haryana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh -- have filed their responses in the case.

The top court is hearing a plea filed by two lawyers seeking proper implementation of existing guidelines to ensure safety of children in schools across India.

The plea was filed in the wake of the brutal murder of Gurugram's Ryan International School Class II student Pradyuman Thakur last year. (ANI)