SC sends Amrapali's directors to police custody

[India] Oct 09 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the real estate company, Amrapali, for wilfully disobeying the Supreme Court's earlier orders, the apex court on Tuesday sent company's three Group Directors - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - in police custody for not handing over all the documents with respect to its account related forensics audits.

"You are not complying with the apex court's earlier orders as far as the forensic audits are concerned. What is this," a division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra and also comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, said, in its order.

The top court passed the order, after two forensic auditors -- Ravindra Bhatia and P Aggarwal -- appeared personally before it and stated that Amrapali has not provided any relevant documents with respect to forensic auditors and no cooperation has been extended. During the course of hearing, the court asked the police to escort the three directors to the offices of Amrapali and seize and handover the documents to the forensic auditor. The apex court further issued formal notice to Amrapali for initiation of contempt proceedings against the directors for violating court orders. It also directed the Noida police and Greater Noida police authorities to assist and aid the forensic auditor for ensuring all documents are received to his satisfaction. The top court also asked Gaurav Bhatia, lawyer appearing for the real estate company, as to why the documents related to forensic audits have not been submitted to the auditor yet. "You are playing with the dignity of this court and deliberately attempting to not comply with the court's order," the apex court bench observed. (ANI)