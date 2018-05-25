SC sets up committee to look into CLAT 2018 complaints

[India], May 25(ANI): Supreme Court on Friday set up a two-member committee to redress the complaints of law candidates who appeared for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) this year.

The top court told the concerned authorities to create an email id for addressing the grievances and asked students to file online complaints.

On Thursday, the apex court had asked the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to bring certain measures or solutions to the ongoing issue.

The apex court's vacation bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Naveen Sinha, was hearing six pleas, filed by as many candidates who had appeared for the CLAT, seeking direction to quash the examination on May 13 and to hold it afresh.

The aspirants had reportedly urged for a stay on the publication of a final result-cum-merit list till the disposal of their petitions. On Wednesday, the petitioners had moved the top court saying that the CLAT aspirants reportedly faced various technical problems during the online examination, coupled with lack of proper guidance from staff members and sub-standard infrastructure at the examination centres. They claimed that the candidates who came from different states to attend the online at almost 200 online examination centres were not being provided proper electronic and online infrastructure during the exam. (ANI)