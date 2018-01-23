SC snubs NIA probe in Hadiya case

[India] Jan. 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday rebuffed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into Kerala's alleged love jihad case citing that it could not be probe the legal aspect in the matter.

Akhila, now Hadiya, is at the centre of love-jihad controversy, due to her conversion to Islam following the marriage with one Shafin Jahan.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, observed that NIA could not question the legitimacy of Hadiya's choice as she was an adult.

The top court will now hear the matter on February 22. Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner Jahan, asked for an investigation under the supervision of a retired judge as ordered by the previous bench. Hadiya's father had earlier alleged that his daughter was forcefully converted to Islam and marry the Muslim man. A Raghunath, advocate of Hadiya's father today said, "We expect NIA to file a report and the court to permit the girl to continue her studies. We are happy that she is safe. Let's see what happens" In November last year, Hadiya told the top court that she wanted to be with her husband. The apex court has been hearing Hadiya's case after Kerala High Court annulled the marriage and Jahan approached the top court. (ANI)