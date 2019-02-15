SC stays execution of MP teacher in minor rape case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the execution of Mahendra Singh Gond, a school teacher who was awarded death sentence for raping a minor.

Gond (28) was given death sentence by a district court for raping a four-year-old girl at Satna in Madhya Pradesh. The decision was upheld by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Recently, the trial court in Satna district sent the death warrant of the school teacher to the Central Jail in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The execution date was fixed for March 2.

Gond was arrested on the night of July 1, 2018, in Parsamnia of Uchehra police station area and a day after the incident, the-then collector Mukesh Shukla had spoken to former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the victim to be airlifted and admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment. After Gond was found guilty of raping the minor, Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Sharma of the district court based in Nagod sentenced him to death on September 19, 2018. The Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected the appeal of the accused and retained the execution on January 25.