SC stays FIR against Major Aditya

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the FIR filed against Major Aditya Kumar, in connection with the civilian killings during a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The verdict came during the hearing of a plea filed by Kumar 's father, seeking to quash the FIR registered against his son.

The top court also issued a notice the Centre and state government and sought their reply in two weeks.

"Supreme Court has issued notice to Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government. We have been asked to serve a copy of the petition to office of Attorney General of India and Court has requested the AGI to clarify the stand of Centre in two weeks. J&K govt also has to clarify its stand in two weeks," Advocate Aishwarya Bhati told reporters, after the proceedings.

"On our prayer, the Court has directed that no coercive action will be taken against Major Aditya Kumar in pursuance of the FIR lodged against him," Bhati further informed. On January 27, three civilians were killed after Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob of protesters in Shopian district. Over 200 protesters pelted stones at the Army convoy, following which the army personnel shot in the air in self-defence. Thereafter, the state police filed an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Major and his Army unit of 10 Garhwal Rifles. Subsequently, the Army filed a counter FIR in response. (ANI)