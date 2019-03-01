SC stays Haryana law allowing construction in Aravalli region

[India], Mar 1 (ANI) Slamming the Haryana government, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the implementation of a new state law allowing construction work in the Aravalli region.

"It is really shocking. You are destroying the forest. It is not permissible," a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said.

"Don't try to overrule the order," the bench told the Haryana government while giving a warning that it should not try to invite contempt of court proceedings.

The Haryana Assembly had on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, opening thousands of acres of land under the Aravalli and Shivalik ranges for real estate development and mining.

The apex court in an earlier order had said that there should not be any construction in the Aravalli area. (ANI)