SC stays order of evicting forest dwellers

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed its February 13 order, where it directed several states to evict forest dwellers whose claims over traditional forestland have been rejected under law.

The Apex Court has asked states to submit details of the process adopted to assess the claims under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. The case is due for hearing on July 10.

The Bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, Navin Sinha and MR Shah also directed the states to submit affidavits detailing the procedure.(ANI)