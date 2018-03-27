SC to continue hearing Sidhu's plea in road rage case

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Tuesday continue hearing an appeal filed by cricketer-turned-politician, Navjot Singh Sidhu in three decades old road rage case.

Earlier on March 22, Sidhu concluded his arguments in connection with the case before the apex court.

Sidhu, a minister in the Punjab government, had moved the Supreme court challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court's order that sentenced him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu to three years in jail.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court on March 22, the ex-cricketer who was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in the case, submitted that he is innocent.

Sidhu, who had beaten up the victim, Gurnam Singh, said that the blow was not fatal and that the latter died of heart attack. Sidhu added that it was also being proved by the medical report that Gurnam died due to sudden heart failure. On March 22, the SC had begun hearing the appeal that has filed by the former cricketer. (ANI)