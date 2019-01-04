SC to decide on course of Ayodhya hearing on Jan 10

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday said the bench that will hear a batch of cross petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment on the Ayodhya title suit will decide the future course of the hearing.

Taking up the applications for early hearing, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul said further orders on the course of the hearing will be passed by the bench which will be constituted on January 10.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2010 trifurcated the disputed site, giving one portion each to Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the original Muslim litigant.

