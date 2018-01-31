SC to hear 8-month-old baby rape case today

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking justice for an eight-month-old baby girl who was brutally raped in Delhi on January 29.

The petitioner urged authorities to immediately shift the infant to a better hospital like AIIMS and to ensure that her parents get a compensation of Rs.10 lakh.

The PIL also sought a direction from the government to frame urgent guidelines to provide investigation and trial of the cases involving rape of children less than 13 years under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ("POSCO") Act, 2012. It said that this should be completed within six months from the filing of the FIR.

The apex court has allowed it to be listed for hearing at 2 p.m. today. An eight-month-old girl was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly raped by her 27-year-old cousin brother in northwest Delhi's Shakurbasti. The incident came to light on Monday, when the infant was admitted to a local hospital. The brutal crime took place when the girl's parents, both working, had left her at their relatives' house. The victim is now battling for her life after undergoing a three-hour-long operation in Kalawati Saran Hospital while the accused cousin brother has been arrested from his house only. (ANI)