SC to hear arguments in Rohingya deportation case

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court will today hear detailed arguments in connection with the Rohingya deportation case.

In an October 13 hearing, the apex court had given more to all the parties in the case, and posted the matter for further hearing till November 21.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, and comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, said it will hear in detail various aspects of the matter, including the Centre's preliminary objection that the issue fell under the domain of the executive and hence was not justifiable.

The court observed that national importance could not be secondary and at the same time, the human rights issue of these immigrants should be kept in mind. The top court also pronounced that no deportation of any Rohingya refugees should take place till the next date of hearing - November 21. The plea, filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, claims they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community there. Many of those, who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. (ANI)