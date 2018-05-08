SC to hear Cauvery dispute case today

[India], May 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court (SC) will continue hearing the dispute over Cauvery river water on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Government yesterday filed an affidavit before the apex court, claiming the latter released more water from Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu than what was allotted to it while settling the dispute.

On February 16, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court pronounced the judgement on the Cauvery Water Dispute between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The bench directed Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC of water, instead of the 192 TMC to Tamil Nadu. It also directed the Centre to constitute a Cauvery Management Board (CMB) in six weeks. However, the Centre failed to form the CMB within given time frame. Following this, on April 9, the top court asked the Centre to frame a draft scheme by May 3. The central government sought an extension of two weeks from the top court to draft the water sharing scheme. (ANI)