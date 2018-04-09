SC to hear Cauvery issue on May 3, asks centre to file draft scheme

[India] Apr 9 (ANI): Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear the Cauvery water distribution issue on May 3 and asked the centre to file a draft scheme on the same day.

The top court has also asked the authorities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain peace, till it finalises the scheme for implementation of its judgment.

On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the ruling, the apex court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)