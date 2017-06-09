SC to hear CBSE's plea against NEET results on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) plea against the stay on National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) results on Monday.





The CBSE also sought transfer of the matter from the Madras and Gujarat High Courts to the apex court.





Almost 12 lakh students across India had appeared for the NEET in various languages, including English, Hindi and others.





On the direction of the apex court, the NEET was conducted on various languages in the country.