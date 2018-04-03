SC to hear Centre's plea on SC/ST amendment Act

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court of India will on Tuesday hear the central government's review petition on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The apex court agreed for an open court hearing at 2 p.m. on the Centre's review petition on its March 20 amendment that protects public servants and private individuals from arbitrary and immediate arrest under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court in a slew of guidelines also said there was no complete bar on granting of anticipatory bail, if there was no prima facie case.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal mentioned the matter before the court and sought an open hearing. He requested the apex court to schedule the hearing at the earliest as the matter is sensitive. The central government on Monday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order regarding alleged harassment of SCs and STs. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday said his government was committed to protecting the rights given to SC/STs. At least nine persons have been killed across the country due to violent protests against the ruling.(ANI)