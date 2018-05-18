SC to hear Congress plea challenging appointment of Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker

[India], May 18 (ANI): Supreme Court will hear the Congress' plea challenging the appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA K.G. Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

The plea will be heard by the court on Saturday at 10:30 a.m on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala appointed Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker ahead of floor test tomorrow in the state assembly, breaking the convention of appointing the senior-most legislator.

The Supreme Court today ruled that a floor test be conducted on Saturday at 4 pm for BJP to prove his majority in the state assembly.

The decision was taken after the top court heard the arguments for and against the petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) following Governor Vala's invitation to the BJP to form the government in the state. The BJP has 104 MLAs, but they are still short of the halfway mark of 111 by seven MLAs and has been given 24 hours to prove their majority in the Karnataka assembly by the apex court. (ANI)