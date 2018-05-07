SC to hear Kathua rape-murder case today

[India] May 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday resume hearing the case of alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The apex court had earlier stayed the trial of the accused till today in the case before the Sessions judge.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, took the decision.

The eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January. (ANI)