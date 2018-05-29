SC to hear plea challenging CLAT'18 tomorrow

[India] May 29(ANI): The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear petitions filed by Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), 2018 aspirants, seeking re-examination.

The apex court had on May 25 set up a two-member committee to redress the complaints of law candidates who appeared CLAT this year.

On May 24, the top court had asked the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to bring certain measures or solutions to resolve the ongoing issue.

The apex court's vacation bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Naveen Sinha, was hearing six pleas, filed by the candidates who had appeared for the CLAT, seeking direction to quash the examination on May 13 and to hold it afresh.

Last week, the petitioners had moved to the top court saying that the CLAT aspirants reportedly faced various technical problems during the online examination, coupled with lack of proper guidance from staff members and sub-standard infrastructure at the examination centres. They claimed that the candidates who came from different states to attend the online at almost 200 online examination centres were not being provided proper electronic and online infrastructure during the exam. (ANI)