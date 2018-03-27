SC to hear plea on guidelines for school children's safety

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea seeking its direction for a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children.

The plea has been filed by Varun Chandra Thakur, father Pradyuman Thakur a Class II student of Gurugram's Ryan International School, who was brutally murdered in the school premises last year.

The apex court had ordered a compilation of norms formulated by the Centre and states for its consideration.

The top court had asked all states and union territories to file a response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking guidelines to ensure safety and security of school children across the country, the deadline of which is today.

So far, three states -- Haryana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh -- have filed their responses in the case. (ANI)