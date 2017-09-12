SC to hear plea seeking investigation into lawmakers' disproportionate assets

[India], September 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday continue hearing the plea filed by NGO, Lok Prahari, seeking a thorough investigation into the lawmakers' disproportionate assets.

It claimed that the lawmakers' assets have increased manifold.

The apex court had earlier heard the plea filed by the Lok Prahari NGO, seeking regulation of pension and allowances that parliamentarians are entitled to.

During the course of hearing, the apex court had issued notices to the Centre, secretaries of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

A bench comprising justices J. Chelameswar and S. Abdul Nazeer was hearing the plea filed by the Uttar Pradesh-based NGO. The petitioner argued that there are no guidelines for allowances received by the members of Parliament. "If a person is elected at the age of 25-26, the individual is eligible for a lifetime of pension after a single term," said advocate Kamini Jaiswal, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner. (ANI)