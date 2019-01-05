SC to hear plea seeking security, protection for children of working mothers next week

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court is likely to hear next week a petition seeking necessary working security and protection to the children of a working mother.

This comes after a woman Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Union of India (UoI) to implement the National Policy for Children and to provide necessary working security and protection to the children of a working mother.

The petitioner, Lt Col Annu Dogra, through her lawyer, Aishwarya Bhati, had moved the apex court and sought an immediate direction to the Centre on the issue.

A copy of the 20-page petition, accessed by ANI, stated that Lt Col Dogra, who is currently serving as an Army Officer in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) department of the Indian Army is being deprived of her fundamental right of tending to her infant child by being sent to different locations from Jodhpur which do not even provide the basic facility of creche. The petition further stated that as per the National Policy for Children, 2013 issued by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), family environment is most conducive for all round development of children and they are not to be separated from their parents, except where such separation is necessary in their best interest. The said policy advocates to provide and promote creche and day care facilities for children of working mothers. Lt Col Dogra, in her petition, sought a direction to quash the orders issued on November 24 and December 29, which had rejected her representation against transfer from current location in Jodhpur. The petition further claimed that the move was also in total disregard of her situation as a mother of a two-year-old child. Her husband was also been posted at Jodhpur. "The neglect of her child of such a tender age has disturbed the mental peace of the petitioner and has affected her abilities to carry out duties effectively and is nothing short of harassment," Lt Col Dogra's petition said. The officer further in her petition said that the UOI and the Army are not entitled to go against the policy issued by the WCD Ministry, which safeguards the interest and fundamental rights of the children along with their mothers irrespective of the fact that they may be a member of the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)