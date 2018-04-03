SC to hear SC/ST Act review petition at 2:00 pm: Rajnath Singh

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha has affirmed that the Supreme Court will take up the central government's review petition on Schedule Castes and the Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for hearing at 2:00 pm on Tuesday.

A nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits on Monday against the apex court's ruling that allegedly diluted the act.

In the lower house, amid slogans of "we want justice", Singh asked the citizens to keep calm and remain peaceful while the government addresses their concerns.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to address the lower house, but noisy protests kept her from speaking. She was responding to Home Minister Singh's speech. After failing to restore order in the house, Mahajan adjourned Lok Sabha for the day. The apex court had agreed for an open court hearing at 2 p.m. on the Centre's review petition on its March 20 ruling, wherein the court laid out provisions for the arrest of public servants and private individuals under the SC/ST Act. At least nine people have been killed across the country due to violent protests which marred the Bharat Bandh yesterday. (ANI)