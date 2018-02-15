SC to hear Special Law on Delhi unauthorised constructions in April

[India] Feb. 15 (ANI): Final hearing on the validity of a special law passed to protect unauthorised constructions in Delhi will begin in the Supreme Court from April 2.

The apex court said that it will be a day-to-day hearing to decide the issue expeditiously.

In December, the Lok Sabha passed The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill. It gives immunity to slums and some unauthorised constructions in Delhi until December 31, 2020.

The sealing drive started in Delhi from December 22. Till now, over 1,500 commercial establishments have been sealed across the city.

The ongoing sealing drive, which was restricted to local markets, will now be extended to residential areas. The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee on Monday directed three civic bodies - South, East and North Delhi - to identify residential buildings where stilt parking is illegally being used for commercial activities. (ANI)